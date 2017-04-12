Vodafone abolishes roaming charges in 40 destinations

The network are also hiring over two thousand staff in their UK call centres as part of a new customer campaign

Vodafone has abolished roaming charges in 40 destinations including the whole of the EU.

Customers who buy plans from today (April 12) onwards will be able to use their phone without incurring any additional charges as well as being able to roam in a further 60 countries for £5 per day.

The abolition of European roaming charges comes as part of a new customer campaign that Vodafone launched today that offers more data and upgrades after six months to customers as well as adding 2,100 bodies to the UK call centre.

Vodafone are also launching a new range of solutions for small businesses which all include Vodafone Secure Net, unlimited calls, texts and data capping as well as opening ‘Vodafone Rapid’ to businesses with more that 50 customers.

Vodafone UK CEO Nick Jeffery said: “Customers have told us they want us and the rest of the industry to change.

“Our new programme will prove our commitment to letting our customers talk, text or stream for a great price, wherever int he world they may be.”