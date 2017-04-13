Mystery Caller: Mobile Security

Mystery Caller is paranoid about being hacked and left out to dry by nefarious characters. His personal computer antivirus is up to date, his password is changed every month, and he even has a secret word only his other half would know, if an evil alternate dimension Mystery Caller appeared – with the intent of killing him. He’s looking for a smartphone that will give him peace of mind. Will he get what he’s looking for? Are there any security perks from the major networks?

5: Virgin

Manner – 3/5

Understanding – 1/5

Knowledge – 2/5

Helpfulness – 1/5

Clarity – 1/5

Overall – 2/5

Total – 10

4: EE

Manner – 3/5

Understanding – 2/5

Knowledge – 3/5

Helpfulness – 3/5

Clarity – 2/5

Overall – 3/5

Total – 16

3: Vodafone

Manner – 4/5

Understanding – 3/5

Knowledge – 3/5

Helpfulness – 4/5

Clarity – 3/5

Overall – 3/5

Total – 20/30

2: O2

Manner – 3/5

Understanding – 3/5

Knowledge – 4/5

Helpfulness – 4/5

Clarity – 4/5

Overall – 4/5

Total – 22/30

1: Three

Manner – 5

Understanding – 3

Knowledge – 3

Helpfulness – 4

Clarity – 4

Overall – 4

Total – 23/30

Summary

Security seems to be an area where sales people aren’t so clued up on yet, I was put on hold by almost everyone to try an find answers.

Jordan was hopefully new to the job as she performed poorly, making me feel slightly stupid and repeating the same poor advice again.

The EE representative spoke at a speed most rappers would be envious of. She knew her product but couldn’t really answer my questions.

Vodafone seem to be the only network to offer a product to overtly protect its customers, it’s a shame it wasn’t free. A solid effort though from Marcus.

Mike from O2 made a good case to why iOS had the advantage over Android when it comes to security. Not a bad salesperson either.

The winner is Rose from Three who may not have had the answers like Mike, but did offer a good handset and won me over with her warm personality. Rose just seemed a genuine person