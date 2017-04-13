Mystery Shopper: Shepherds Bush

This week, Mystery Shopper is looking for a phone for his brother who fancies himself as a bit of a film maker. He went to Westfield shopping centre to discover all of his best options.

5: Carphone Warehouse

Product range 2/5

Product Knowledge 0/5

Value Knowledge 0/5

Questioning ability 0/5

Sales ability 0 /5

Shop appearance 4/5

Total – 6/30

4: Vodafone

Product range 1/5

Product Knowledge 0/5

Value Knowledge 0/5

Questioning ability 1/5

Sales ability 1/5

Shop appearance 5/5

Total – 8/30

3: Three

Product range 3/5

Product Knowledge 2/5

Value Knowledge 4/5

Questioning ability 3/5

Sales ability 3/5

Shop appearance 3/5

Total – 18/30

2: O2

Product range 4/5

Product Knowledge 3/5

Value Knowledge 3/5

Questioning ability 4/5

Sales ability 3/5

Shop appearance 3/5

Total – 20/30

1: EE

Product range 5/5

Product Knowledge 5/5

Value Knowledge 4/5

Questioning ability 5/5

Sales ability 4/5

Shop appearance 4/5

Total – 27/30

Summary

Cameras on the back of devices are now a staple in the mobile and indeed, the tech world.

However, it was alarming to

me how little sales advisors know about the cameras in each device, especially given the fact that it is usually a boasting point for Apple, Samsung, Google, Huawei and Sony.

In fairness, I don’t know how well the staff are trained at Carphone Warehouse because they are woefully short of staff.

I got the impression that Sagar from Vodafone just wanted to get rid of me and Elijah couldn’t be bothered to get off his backside to help me out. I found a much better service at O2 and found Abdullah to be very helpful.

EE’s Rahul had a smile and knew his stuff – a perfect combination.