Next Communications appoints Syed as new account manager

Milad Syed was corporate key account manager for Onecom since 2013

Vodafone, EE and O2 dealer Next Communications has appointed former Onecom corporate key account manager Milad Syed.

He joined the Southampton-based company at the end of last month, replacing Micha Pink who moved to IT specialist BTP in a similar role in February.

Syed is charged with looking after customer accounts, analysing tariff usage, cross selling mobile and IT products to suitors, alongside maintaining and building existing and new relationships.

He had joined Onecom in November 2013, where he trained and supervised a team of account managers while overseeing some of Onecom’s key partners.

Next Communications managing director Mark Goulding (pictured) said: “Milad brings in a wealth of knowledge and experience to the company. He has more than three years of experience and I am confident he will be able to help drive further success for us.”