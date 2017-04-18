CCS Insight: Sales of 5G smartphones to hit 100 Million by 2021

1.53 billion smartphones are forecasted to be shipped in 2017 and will rise to 1.9 billion in 2021



CCS Insight predict that over 100 million 5G-enabled smartphones will be shipped by 2021.

In the latest update to the analyst worldwide forecast of mobile shipments, CCS Insight also estimate that global shipments of mobile phones will rise by two per cent on 2016 to just under two billion.

The new forecast predicts 68 per cent of shipped phones in 2017 to be LTE-capable with that number climbing to 84 per cent by 2020.

According to CCS Insight 100 million 5G capable phones will be shipped by 2021 with North American and Asia-Pacific markets such as Japan and South Korea leading the charge adopting the new network.

In China, phones sales are predicted to rise to half a billion after growth in the market was found to be sustained longer than expected due to customers continuing to upgrade to 4G-capable handsets.

The forecast also highlights India to be an important market with a compound annual growth rate of four per cent between 2016 and 2021 over three times the global average of 1.6 per cent.

CCS Insight vice president of forecasting Marina Koytcheva said: “The mobile phone continues to power one of the most vibrant sectors of the consumer electronic market.

“We expect an interesting battle to emerge in India as rival phone makers compete to take advantage of [high compound] growth.

“Chinese smartphone manufacturers have clearly set their sights on increasing their share of the market, but the Indian Government is determined to support local manufacturing efforts with its Make in India initiative.”