BlackBerry KEYone up for pre-order at Carphone

It will retail for £499 with a release date to be confirmed

The BlackBerry KEYone is available today (April 20) for pre-order from Carphone Warehouse.

Carphone is offering the handset prepaid for £499, the retailer has yet to offer it on a monthly plan.

It was originally unveiled at CES 2017 in January and was showcased at Mobile World Congress in February.

The KEYone features a physical keyboard with a hidden fingerprint sensor in the space bar. The keyboard can be adapted to provide bespoke shortcuts, for example apps can be mapped to certain keys for instant launching.

The QWERTY keyboard is capable of gesture control, users can swipe to navigate web pages and emails.

A 4.5-inch 1080p Gorilla Glass 4 screen is housed in an aluminium frame designed to offer more scratch and impact resistance.

DTEK security

Security on the phone sets it apart from all other Android devices, according to TCL. It comes with DTEK software which monitors the security of the operating system and all the apps, alongside notifying owners when their privacy is at risk.

It offers a security rating and suggests ways which users can improve this. Notifications will also be sent if any third party accesses the camera or other apps without the owner’s permission.

Android 7.1 Nougat will run straight form the box, and comes with BlackBerry Hub. Hub allows users to view texts, emails and social media messages from one location without having to switch apps.

Other features include a Snpadragon 625 processor, 3GB of RAM, 3,505mAh battery (50 per cent in 36 minutes), 12MP rear and eight megapixel front cameras.