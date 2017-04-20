Honor 8 Pro now available in UK

The handset is available for £474.99 directly from Honor and Amazon

The Honor 8 Pro is now available to purchase online throughout the UK from today (April 20).

It is the latest handset in the Honor range following on from the launch of its predecessor the 8 in August last year. The smartphone can be purchased for £474.99 in navy blue both directly from Honor and Amazon.

Major features include a 4,000mAh battery, a 12MP dual camera, 6GB of RAM and a Kirin 960 processor. The 5.7-inch phone also operates on EMUI 5.1, Honor’s own version of the latest Nougat Android operating system.

Honor president George Zhao said: “The Honor 8 Pro is the best performing Honor smartphone to date, redefining large-screen smartphones by wrapping its outstanding features in an ultra-thin, minimalist design. All of which is available at a market-leading price-performance ratio, with the Honor 8 Pro debuting in the £500 price range.”