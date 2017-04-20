LG offering Mercedes Benz in G6 prize draw

The raffle is open to everyone and runs between April 27 and May 31

LG has launched a raffle to support the launch of the G6 on May 3, with the grand prize being a Mercedes Benz A200 Sport worth more than £20,000.

The prize draw runs from midday on April 27 all the way through to May 31. There will be weekly draws every Sunday, with the main prizewinner of the Mercedes being chosen on May 31. Other prizes include a 55-inch LG OLED TV, an LG G6 Ice Platinum, an LG Watch Style and an LG Bluetooth speaker.

It is open to everyone and users can register online. Entrants will receive three raffle tickets and additional tickets can be earned through sharing videos on social media via the G6, referring family and friends or entering an IMEI number from a G6 handset.

The G6 was unveiled in Barcelona at Mobile World Congress in February. It boasts a 5.7-inch Quad HD+ display in a full metal case and a 13 mega-pixel dual-lens camera that can shoot video in 4K at the rear and five mega-pixel wide-angle camera on the front.