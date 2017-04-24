Sony XZ Premium to be available in Bronze Pink from June

The latest colour will join deepsea black and luminous chrome from the end of June this year

Sony have announced that the latest iteration of the Xperia flagship series, the XZ Premium, will come in bronze pink from the end of June.

The Xperia XZ Premium was unveiled at MWC this year and features a 4K HD camera that is capable of super slow motion shooting 960 frame per second, and 4K display as well as a QualComm SnapDragon 835 chipset and 4GB of RAM.

The device is yet to go on sale in the UK but is expected in early June with the pink iteration coming towards to end of the same month.

Sony Xperia colour designer Satoshi Aoyagi said: “We wanted to find a colour that represented a feeling of warmth whilst at the same time exemplifying the premium features and design.”