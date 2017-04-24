Three customers outraged over weekend outage

Customers were unable to make calls or send text messages over the weekend with some messages being sent to strangers

Three subscribers were outraged over a network disturbance during the weekend beginning on Saturday (April 22), some customers reported text messages being sent to complete strangers.

The operator apologised to customers over social media channels stating “all services are now restored”, since Sunday morning (April 23). It advised customers to restart devices if normal services have yet to resume.

Three said a “temporary network issue” was the problem.

During the outage customers were unable to call or send text messages, however mobile data services seem to be unaffected.

Some users found their text messages were received by complete strangers.

@ThreeUK Received wrong texts and can’t call my elderly parents. Not cool @ThreeUK — Jennifer Sharp (@jenthemama) April 22, 2017

Bizarre things happening with @ThreeUK today – sent a text to a flatmate, a complete stranger received my message — Isaac Culshaw (@isaacculshaw) April 22, 2017