Exclusive: dealers outraged as Vodafone cuts revenue share on connections

Six per cent drop comes just months after operator temporarily cut bonuses on new connections

Dealers have voiced their outrage at Vodafone reducing revenue share on connections by up to six per cent, a move that could see some lose around £40,000 a year.

Mobile News understands the decision will impact every dealer in its partner channel below the Total Communications tier, with cuts of between two to six per cent for new and renewed connections.

Affected dealers will see the share of revenue they receive from airtime drop from between 40 and 60 per cent to 34 to 54 per cent.

The operator had given partners 90 days’ notice after sending an email to all those affected at the end of last month. Dealers expressed fears to Mobile News that the cuts will have severe consequences on their overall livelihoods.

“They treat us with so much contempt, but that’s what the channel has come to expect”