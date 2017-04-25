Redsquid appoints industry veteran Andy Tow as new CEO

Former Avenir MD replaces Raithatha as B2B dealer aims to double turnover within two year

Leading Vodafone B2B dealer Redsquid Communications has appointed industry veteran Andy Tow as its new CEO.

He replaces Sohin Raithatha (pictured left), who now takes on a chief commercial officer role, charged with overseeing strategy and acquisition. He had led the daily running of the business since co-founding it in 2006.

Business partner and fellow co-founder Vince Mignacca (pictured right) also now takes on a chief operating officer position as part of the management additions at the business.

Tow (pictured centre) joins Redsquid with an extensive 32-year track record in the UK mobile industry stretching across B2B dealers, airtime distribution and mobile operators.

Most notably, he was managing director of airtime distributor Avenir Telecom for six years between 2008 and 2014.

Since then he also held managing director roles at fellow Vodafone B2B dealer Excalibur Communications and most recently accessories distributor Genuine Solutions.

Growth plan

“Redsquid have described to me an exciting and challenging growth plan over the next few years, both organic and through acquisition of complementary businesses,” said Tow.

“Their recent appointment as a Vodafone Total Communications Partner along with other extensive partnerships with world leading communications providers, underpins that strategy and is just the first step on the journey ahead.

“We are already in detailed discussions with several prospective additions to the business and are looking forward to reviewing even more opportunities in the future.”

Redsquid is a leading provider of business voice, data, IT and telecoms solutions, employing 40 people. It manages 550 customers, including sandwich shop chain EAT and Caribbean holiday resort firm Sandals, while also looking after 14,000 mobile connections.

Expansion

This is the latest strengthening of Redsquid’s business after Raithatha told Mobile News in November that it is aiming to more than double turnover to £9 million within two years, driven by acquisitions and a 150 per cent increase in staff numbers to 100 this year.

This will coincide with an expansion of its offices over the coming months, which will see it knock through to the building next door and double work space to 6,000 square feet.