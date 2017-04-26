Brightstar appoints Nazish Dossa as new UK managing director

He will join in July and replace Jim Michel, who left the business at the end of last year

Brightstar has appointed Nazish Dossa as its new UK managing director. He will join the mobile services provider in early July.

Dossa comes with more than 20 years of specialist leadership within telecoms, networks and IT sectors.

Most recently, he joined Capita IT enterprise Services in April 2016, holding the roles of chief sales and marketing officer, followed by managing director of network and connectivity.

Prior to that, he spent 15 years at COLT Telecom where he held a number of senior commercial and leadership roles, including vice president of sales and capital markets.

He will replace Jim Michel, who left the business in December after leading the UK division for more than three years.

Knowledge and experience

Brightstar EMEA president Benoit Scheen said: “The UK and Ireland is a key market for Brightstar and his knowledge and experience of delivering complex but transformational solutions for clients is perfectly aligned with our growth plans.

“I look forward to working with Nazish as we grow and expand our business with our partners.”

Dossa added: “Brightstar has a unique position in the market and the opportunity for us to work with our customers to add value to their businesses is extremely exciting.

“Brightstar not only offers a unique service portfolio to the mobile market, it also has the scale and support of a global organisation to deliver.”