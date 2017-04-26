Exertis creates new consumer business unit

The new unit will combine existing gaming, smart tech, accessories and audio divisions

Exertis has combined its gaming, smart tech, accessories and audio divisions into a new consumer business unit made up of over 250 employees.

The new division will be based across offices in Basingstoke and Harlow, with the employees being part of an overall base of more than 1,150. Specific roles for each staff member will be spread across purchasing, commercial and marketing.

Basingstoke-headquartered Exertis claimed the area will contribute significant revenue and profit for the company. It will be under the control of Liam La Cumbre, who enters the newly created role of consumer commercial director. Prior to joining Exertis, La Cumbre was sales director at Turkish consumer electronics specialist Vestel (2016) and Toshiba TV Europe sales director (January 2014 to December 2015).

La Cumbre will be joined in the leadership team by consumer sales director Mike Buley who has been with Exertis for the last 27 years. Both will report directly to Exertis managing director Paul Bryan.

Bryan said: “The creation of a dedicated consumer business unit reflects the importance of this category to our business. It will provide unrivalled focus and support for our vendors and customers, enabling Exertis to leverage the market leading positions we already hold in the consumer market.

“We have an outstanding leadership team and adding Liam, with his extensive, retail experience, demonstrates our continued investment as we see opportunities to drive for additional growth both in the UK and other European geographies.”

La Cumbre added: “The new CBU provides the platform to bring together and promote the expertise, specialism and specific value-added services that we can offer to new and existing retail customers and vendors. The retail landscape is evolving. We have the opportunity and ambition to grow established, and emerging brands both in traditional and complementary markets in the UK, and in Europe, securing our position at the forefront of retail distribution.”