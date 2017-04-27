O2 embarks on apprentice recruitment drive

Applications opened today roles begin on September 18 for a two year duration

O2 has today (April 27) opened 41 apprentice roles across the UK in a recruitment drive.

The roles will be across a range of the network’s business in Slough, Leeds, London and Uxbridge.

Successful applicants will be offered roles in sales, digital, marketing, finance, operations, HR as well as within O2’s MVNO GiffGaff. All roles begin on September 18, 2017.

Applicants will be awarded qualifications upon completion of the two year apprenticeship in: technology, digital marketing, project management, data analytics, business administration and accounting.

Qualification accreditations include: CIMA level four (accounting and finance), data and analytics level four, digital marketing level three and four.

Levels three and four are A-Level standard while levels four to six are degree equivalent. Apprentices will be given full time roles once qualifications are attained.

Calls for more apprentices

O2 human resources director Ann Pickering said: “At O2, we understand the value that apprentices bring to our teams with their natural digital skills, unparalleled creativity, and fresh perspectives.

“This year we have expanded the scheme across a broad variety of roles, ranging from digital marketing to accountancy; offering more options to our applicants than ever before, whilst answering calls from across the business for more apprentices.

“Ultimately, we recruit for attitude and train for skill so we want to bring people into the business who are ambitious and above all excited about a career in digital. If aspiring apprentices can make that enthusiasm and passion shine in their applications, they’ll be off to a good start.”