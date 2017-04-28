IDC: Smartphone market gains steam in Q1

Apple and Samsung lose market share year-on-year while Chinese vendors rose

Global smartphone shipments increased year-on-year by 4.3 per cent in Q1 2017 shipping 347.4 million devices, an increase of around 15 million.

This is according to analyst firm IDC and its quarterly mobile report released today April 28.

Samsung regained its position as number one in the world dethroning Apple, taking 22.8 per cent, while the a American firm recorded 14.9 per cent.

However, compared to last year both companies saw market share losses, Samsung had 23.8 per cent and Apple 15.4 per cent market share.

The Korean manufacturer may be back on top but it saw flat growth. Apple’s placement in second saw it ship 51.6 million, compared to 51.2 million in Q1 2016.

Land of the rising sun

Chinese vendors Huawei, Oppo and Vivo saw market share rises. Huawei almost hit double figures with 9.8 per cent from 8.4 per cent in the same quarter last year. With the P10 and P10 Plus releasing soon he figure could rise, but it faces competition from rivals such as Samsung who released the S8 today (April 28).

Oppo took 7.4 per cent market share, up from 5.9 per cent shipping 25.6 million units. Vivo recorded 5.2 per cent market share, rising from 4.4 per cent and shifting 18.1 million smartphones.

Oppo and Vivo occupied fourth and fifth last year forcing Lenovo and Xiaomi out of the top five.

Growth still exists

IDC program vice president Ryan Reith said: “The first quarter smartphone results further prove that the smartphone industry is not dead and that growth still exists.

“There is no question that 2016 was a pivotal year for the industry as growth dipped to low single digits for the first time. However, we believe the industry will show some rebound in 2017, and the strong first quarter results certainly support this argument.”