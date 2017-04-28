LG G6 available across all major networks

It will retail pre-paid for £649.99

The LG G6 has gone on sale today (April 28) nationwide across all four major networks and Carphone Warehouse.

Customers can pick up the G6 on pre-paid from Carphone for £649.99. Through an EE contract customers will receive 5GB of data, unlimited minutes and text, for £40.99 per month and £29.99 upfront. 500MB of roaming data is available and six months free Apple Music.

EE’s best selling plan with the G6 includes 5GB of data, unlimited minutes and text, for £45.99 per month and £9.99 upfront. Subscribers will get the BT Sport app free for three months and 500MB of roaming data.

O2 is selling the G6 with 3GB of data, unlimited minutes and text, for £46 per month and £9.99 upfront. Users also receive free O2 Wi-Fi, daily offers with O2 Priority and TU Go (Wi-Fi calling).

Three offers the G6 with 12GB of data, unlimited minutes and text, for £45 per month with £49.99 per month. The plan includes 12GB of personal hotspot and Feel at Home, Three’s roaming scheme.

Vodafone delivers the G6 with 4GB of data, unlimited minutes and text, for £46 per month and £30 upfront. Vodafone Global Roaming is also included, users can use their tariffs in 40 countries.