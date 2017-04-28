Samsung Galaxy S8 hits UK stores

The device is available nationwide in store at Carphone Warehouse, Vodafone, O2, EE and Three.

The latest iteration of the Samsung Galaxy S series in now available in store nationwide.

The Galaxy S8 is on sale in Carphone Warehouse, EE, Vodafone, O2 and Three stores from today.

Pre-orders directly to Samsung have exceeded that of the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge with EE also announcing that the S8 and S8+ is the most anticipated Android smartphone the operator has ever offered.

The device features a curved infinity display as well as ‘Bixby’, the first intelligent assistant from Samsung and the ability to unlock the devise by holding it up thanks to and iris scanner on the front of the device.

The latest iteration of the Samsung Galaxy S series is also available from Sky under the ‘Swap12’ plan which allows users to swap their device after 12 months of use, meaning that they will be able to get the S9 when it comes out next year straight away.

Samsung UK vice president of IT & Mobile Conor Pierce said: “We are absolutely delighted with the response to the new Galaxy S8 and S8+ int he UK and Ireland.

“Pre-order numbers are up more than 40 per cent compared to last year’s Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, making this our best ever pre-order phase for a Samsung Mobile device.”

Samsung have also opened pre-orders for the Gear 360 for consumers in the UK which can record 360 degrees in 4k resolution and stream the recording live.