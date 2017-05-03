iPhone sales decline for a second year running

Mac and services growth boosts total revenues after iPhone and iPad sales decline for the second year running in Q2

iPhone sales declined year on year for the second year running in the second quarter of the year, selling just under 51 million units.

Apple sold around 430 thousand less iPhones in the second quarter of 2017 compared to the same period last year but still saw a small boost to revenues to just over $33 billion.

The californian giant announced its Q2 results which also stated that over 25 million (35pc) less iPhones had been sold compared to the first quarter of this year which included christmas.

Total revenues for the period stand at $52.89 million, a five per cent rise on the same period in 2016 thanks to encouraging Mac and services sales.

iPad also suffered a decline in year on year sales and revenues for the third consecutive year, selling over a million less tablets than Q2 in 2016 and subsequently suffering a 12 per cent dip in revenues to $3.88 million.

Speaking during a conference call after the Q2 results announcements, Apple CEO Tim Cook said “we feel great about this performance.

“We are proud to report a strong March quarter, with revenue growth accelerating from the December quarter and continued demand for iPhone 7 Plus.

“We’ve also seen great customer response to both models of the new iPhone 7 (PRODUCT)RED special edition and we’re thrilled with the strong momentum of our services business, with our highest revenue ever for a 13-week quarter.”