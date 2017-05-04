EE launches free EU roaming across monthly plans

Pay monthly EE customers can use their tariffs in 47 European destinations from June 15

EE monthly customers can use their full tariffs in 47 destinations from June 15. Revamped 4GEE Max Plans now offer roaming in 52 destinations, more than any other UK network.

Monthly subscribers can use their data, minutes and text in the following 47 European destinations:

Austria, Azores, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canary Islands, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, French Guiana, Germany, Gibraltar (UK), Greece, Guadeloupe, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Madeira, Malta, Martinique, Poland, Portugal, Reunion Islands, Romania, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Martin (French), San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, The Netherlands, Vatican City, Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Monaco, Isle of Man, Jersey and Guernsey.

Upgraded 4GEE Max Plans

Those on 4GEE Max Plans will be upgraded to 52 destinations with all 47 territories above and the USA, Canada, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand at no extra cost.

EE now offers more roaming destinations than any other UK network. The operator is working with 125 network partners to make this possible.

Currently EE covers 75 per cent of the UK with its 4G network with the aim to cover 95 per cent by 2020.