BlackBerry KEYone release “too little, too late” in battle against top rivals

Leading analysts pour scorn on TCL’s hopes of challenging heavyweights with return of iconic design

BlackBerry’s release of its KEYone smartphone is “too little, too late” in its attempts to take on Samsung,Apple and Huawei.

That is the damning verdict from several leading analysts, who spoke to Mobile News following its UK launch on April 27, and comes just months after parent company TCL unveiled it at Mobile World Congress in February.

Pricing starts from £499 and the smartphone is available at Selfridges, Carphone Warehouse and Vodafone. However, EE, Three and O2 confirmed they would not be stocking the product.

BlackBerry recently announced that revenues for its financial year ending February 28 plummeted year-on-year from £1.6 billion to £1 billion, with hardware making up just over a quarter of that total. Shipment figures haven’t been released, but UK market share is believed to have slipped below 0.5 per cent.