Carphone to double the number of new concept stores in May

Three stores will receive makeover as part of multi-million pound investment

Carphone Warehouse will double the number of stores sporting its new concept format to six by the end of May as part of a multi-million pound investment into its retail business.

The company began the new rollout last November and has since integrated the new look and feel into its stores in Stratford in East London, Swindon in Wiltshire and Epsom in Surrey.

Positive feedback

The performance of the stores was monitored for 12 weeks to determine whether the concept should be rolled out to additional stores and eventually spread across its 700 retail estate.

As a result of this, Carphone will open a further three concept stores this month in Bromley and Wandsworth on May 18, with another in Ilford on May 25.

The retailer is planning to open a further eight before the end of October, bringing the total number of stores with the new concept format to 14, with more planned for early next year.

Carphone told Mobile News that feedback from both its staff and customers about the new stores has been “extremely positive”.

It added that it has seen an increase in business with pay monthly , prepay and multi-play connections, with accessory sales up on average by 25 per cent thanks to “increased visibility of the products”.

This echoes comments made by Dixons Carphone Group chief executive Seb James in January, where he said that it had found that the “overall performance has grown in these stores, with accessory sales dramatically growing”.

He added that if Carphone was to see further success from more of these stores being rolled out, it could be a “big way of driving market share”.

Hands-on experience

Most notably, the biggest change to the new store format is centred around mobile accessories. For example, at the Stratford shop they are located along almost the entire right-hand wall.

The stores also provides customers with more hands-on experiences with products, with more dedicated virtual reality (VR) and bespoke content, listening stations for headphones and wireless charging areas for mobile devices.