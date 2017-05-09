Data Select unveils rebrand to convey ‘complete end-to-end solution ability’

Distributor looking at new and innovative ways to serve brand and reseller customers

Data Select (DSL) has undergone a rebrand in a move sources claimed informs the market of what exactly it offers and “positions it for years to come”.

Mobile News understands the new branding – which runs across distribution and channel engagement services; supply chain services’ mobile solutions; retail services and marketing – was unveiled to the distributor’s 140 staff on May 2, where Data Select also updated staff on its progress in 2017 and plans beyond that.

The branding will be phased in during the remainder of the second quarter.

New brand

The new logo incorporates an infinity loop into a design in a move to “convey its ability to provide a complete end-to-end solution”.

This move also incorporates its SIM card distribution business Data Select Network Solutions (DSNS) in a move industry sources claimed was aimed at continuing to “remain relevant to the evolving channel as it looks at new and innovative ways to serve both its brand and reseller customers”.

The company’s website also now sports the new logo and colour themes, with changes to content and usability to be made over the coming two to three months.

Data Select was unavailable for comment as Mobile News went to press.

Recently, the Marlow-based distributor has evolved its product offering beyond mobile and tablet devices to include virtual reality (VR), drones and connected home products, as well as insurance, B2B finance and mobile device management (MDM).

Platinum Club success

The rebrand comes weeks after Data Select hosted its biggest Platinum Club conference to date, attracting some 145 reseller and 30 manufacturer partners.

There, it revealed that it is preparing to make its biggest market push this year into connected home and VR, claiming a big focus on these areas can help it become the ‘innovation distributor’ of the UK.