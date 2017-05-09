O2 to offer customers free roaming in Europe from June 15

They will be able to use their inclusive minutes, texts and data allowances in 47 destinations

O2 will offer its customers free roaming in Europe from June 15 to coincide with a move by the EU to abolish these charges completely.

Those on the operator’s contract, prepay and business tariffs will be able to use their inclusive UK monthly allowances while travelling in the continent.

They will not have to do anything to take advantage of this and from June 15 they will simply be able to make and receive calls and texts to anyone in O2’s Europe Zone, while also using their data allowances.

If they require extra data while they’re abroad, customers will be able to add a bolt-on as normal, and use any remaining data when they return.

O2’s Europe Zone covers 47 countries for contract and business customers, including Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden and The Netherlands.

For prepay customers, Guernsey, Isle of Man, Jersey, Monaco and Switzerland aren’t included in the operator’s Europe Zone. They can still access these destinations at O2’s standard European rates via the O2 Travel Bolt On while with the £30 Big Bundle, they can use up to 10GB of their 20GB data allowance.

O2 will begin texting customers from May 15 to inform them of the changes.

Holiday giveaway

To celebrate these changes, O2 is giving away three weekend breaks to a European destination, with full details announced through its social media channels later today. Each break is for two people and includes flights, accommodation and £500 spending money.