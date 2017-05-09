STK strikes exclusive retail deal with Carphone

Budget handset manufacturer STK has debuted in the consumer retail market after signing an exclusive online agreement with Carphone Warehouse.

The retail giant will be stocking the Hero X (£139.99), Sync 5e (£84.99) and Storm 2e Pluz (£47.99) devices, alongside the R45i feature phone (£14.99). It comes just a month after the London-based company penned a distribution deal with Exertis.

STK was established in 1993 as accessories distributor Santok before moving into internal manufacturing six years later. It rebranded as STK last year. Since entering the handset space in 2008.

STK global commercial director Henri Salameh said: “We are absolutely delighted to secure distribution with one of the UK’s leading and most recognised mobile retailers. We hope this partnership will help secure STK’s positioning as one of the most prominent device manufacturers on the market, enabling consumers to have more access to the best of British STK Smartphones.”