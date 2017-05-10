Onecom named as one of the UK’s fastest growing companies

Telecoms provider recognised in the London Stock Exchange Groups’ ‘1,000 Companies to Inspire Britain’ report

Vodafone Total Communications Partner Onecom has been named as one of the UK’s fastest growing firms.

The Hampshire-based communications provider was recognised within the London Stock Exchange Group’s ‘1,000 Companies to Inspire Britain’ report.

This recognises the UK’s fastest-growing and most dynamic small and medium sized businesses, which are required to show consistent revenue growth over a minimum of three years, significantly outperforming their industry peers.

Onecom’s growth in the report is listed as a £25 million revenue increase, from £50 million to £75 million. Last month its announced its total revenue had been boosted by £1 million following the opening of a new office in Northern Ireland at the end of January.

It manages over 325,000 mobile connections, delivering communications services and unified solutions across fixed line voice, connectivity and cloud computing.

The company employs more than 400 people across 13 offices. Last year it acquired fellow Vodafone B2B dealer Evolve Telecom in a multi-million pound deal. It saw Onecom take over Evolve’s operations in London, Cambridge and Essex along with Cardiff-based The Word, marking its first physical entry into Wales.

‘Forward-thinking’ efforts

Onecom CEO Darren Ridge (pictured) said: “Inclusion in the LSE Group 1000 Companies to Inspire Britain is a testament to the forward-thinking and tireless efforts of not just Onecom’s people but also those providers throughout the UK that deliver to this organisation consistently superb products and services.

“Speaking from experience, regardless of size, the better a business’s communications are the more likely it is to succeed; the more it invests in its communications, the greater the return.”