Virgin Media Q1 turnover grows annually to £1.21 billion

The company also announced various new staff appointments

Virgin Media’s Q1 revenues for the three months ending March 31 this year have seen an annual increase from £1.17 billion million to more than £1.21 billion.

Turnover in the UK made up £1.13 billion, with over £83.9 million coming from Ireland. Total operating income across the company dropped from £89.1 million to £59.9 million over the course of the year.

Cable subscription revenues took up the largest chunk with £863 million, whilst £95.8 million came from mobile, down 11 per cent from the previous year. More than 14 million customers were subscribed to its video, internet and fixed line telephone services in the three months, up from 13.8 million the previous year.

Virgin’s number of mobile customers across contract and prepay did increase annually, however, from 3.007 million to 3.043 million in the three month period. The broadband giant claimed the migration from subsidised contracts to ones which split airtime and handset led to the reduction in revenue.

Staff changes

Various staff changes were also announced in the financials as a part of a ‘reorganisation of the UK business.’ Dana Strong has been appointed Virgin Consumer president, whilst Jeff Dodds has been appointed Virgin Media Mobile MD.

Strong held previous roles as Liberty Global chief transformation officer (February 2015 to March 2017) and Virgin Media chief operating officer (July 2013 to January 2015). Dodds was most notably TalkTalk director of Mobile from April last year.