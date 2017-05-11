BullGuard: One in 10 Brits have been victims of cyber fraud

Phishing emails, identity theft and computers crashing was cited as the biggest online safety concern by respondents



Security company BullGuard have found that one in 10 people have been a victim of cyber fraud whilst not protected by paid-for cyber security software.

Research of over 10,000 consumers also found that 66% BullGuard customers used a free antivirus solution in the past with 65 per cent switching to BullGuard from free antivirus with 61 per cent saying they felt safer after switching.

87 per cent of participants cited personal identity theft as a concern with 69 per cent admitting they were worried about phishing emails. 72 per cent of responders were worried about losing bank information with participants also aware of ransomware (69pc) and viruses (84pc).

Crashing computers, malware infected ads and hacked PayPal accounts were also flagged as issues that the respondents were most worried about.

BullGuard CEO Paul Lipman said: “These findings illustrate just how important good cybersecurity protection is.

“They also undermine some voices in the security industry that claim paid-for cybersecurity software is no longer viable and that free antivirus is just as effective.

“Clearly, end users feel different and would much rather have the deeper levels of protection and servcie and support that paid-for cyber security provides.”