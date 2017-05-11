EE revenue rise 1pc to £5.09bn

Q4 results increased by three per cent to £1.25 billion a second consecutive quarter of growth

EE saw its yearly revenue rise by one per cent to £5.09 billion, while Q4 results in the three months ending March 31 also increased by three per cent to £1.25 billion.

Its Q4 results record a second consecutive quarter of growth.

Mobile phone sales made up the bulk with £93 million. Fixed broadband revenue accounted for £74 million and equipment sales £57 million. EBITDA is up six per cent.

At the end of the quarter EE added 192,000 customers on contracts, taking the total to 16.9 million. Although prepaid customers fell by 388,000 for Q4, putting the total at 6.9 million. 4G customers now stand at 18.6 million.

Monthly mobile ARPU was £26.30 for contract customers and £4.40 for prepaid customers across the BT group.

Customer satisfaction

Customer churn continues at 1.1 per cent. According to the network it is experience its “highest ever levels of customer satisfaction”.

The network announced 100 per cent of contact centre calls were answered in the UK and Ireland throughout Q4.

EE announced in 2014 it would recall all overseas call centre roles, creating over 1,000 jobs. It had call centres based in India and the Philippines.

The network also announced it is “on target” to hit 92 per cent 4G coverage in the UK by the end of 2017. EE is aiming for 95 per cent coverage by the end of 2020.