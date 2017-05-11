O2 revenue up 1.2 per cent to £1.37bn

Q4 revenue up 1.2 per cent year-on-year adding 100,000 customers to its base

O2’s Q4 revenue for the three month ending March 31 this year have seen an annual increase of 1.2 per cent to £1.37 billion.

Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) for the quarter is up from £355 million to £358 million. A 0.6 per cent increase year-on-year.

Total customer base stands at 25 million adding 100,000 in the quarter (0.3 per cent). 12.4 per cent of customers are using 4G (up 31.5 per cent year-on-year). The figure does not include MVNOs piggybacking on O2’s network.

Monthly subscribers stand at 15.75 million, an increase of 2.2 per cent year-on-year. It now accounts for 63 per cent of total mobile base (25 million).

O2 lost 326,000 prepaid customers, however credit top-ups increased by 0.7 per cent.

Contract churn excluding machine-to-machine (M2M) remained “market leading” at 0.9 per cent for the quarter.

Investment

The network announced today it will invest £80 million into its London network, installing 1,400 ‘small cells’ across the capital by the end of the year.

This will enhance mobile signal in London and lay foundations for 5G deployment, expected around 2020. Capital expenditure is up 30.8 per cent year-on-year to £193 million.

Network coverage for the UK is at 96 per cent up 10 per cent compared to last year.

Strategy

O2 CEO Mark Evans said: “In an ever-competitive market, we continue to provide our customers with compelling reasons to join and stay with us while cementing our position as the network of choice for wholesale partners.

“Coupled with the major investment we are making in our network, this is driving growth and high levels of customer satisfaction and loyalty.

“We will continue to differentiate and deliver for our customers through our customer led, mobile first strategy with innovative products, services and experiences that only come with being part of the O2 family.”