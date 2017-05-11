Sky Mobile to axe European roaming from June 1

Sky Mobile has announced that from June 1, all customers will be able to use their monthly texts, calls and data allowance in 36 countries in Europe.

Calls to both mobiles and landlines to and from the EU are included and any consumer on Pay As You Go, calls and texts will be charged at the same rate as when they are within the UK.

Customers of Sky Mobile will also have access to low data roaming charges in 100 destinations outside of the EU such as 12p per MB in the USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Sky director of mobile Liz Wynn said: “This is great news for Sky Mobile customers planning summer holidays.

“You can browse and stream in Europe knowing you won\’t be hit with any nasty surprise on you bill when you get home.”