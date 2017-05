Edit Themes

Case manufacturer adds fourth global office to assist with expansion in North America

CG Mobile has opened an office in Miami in a bid to increase its global footprint and exceed this year’s turnover of £35 million by the end of 2018.

The new base will house five employees, bringing total headcount to more than 40, adding to premises in London, Paris and Hong Kong.

Paris-headquartered CG Mobile makes and licenses handset cases with the BMW, Mercedes, Moleskin and Guess Jeans branding. It currently serves more than 80 countries, including the UK, US, Japan and France.

The company has retail agreements with the likes of John Lewis and Dixons Travel, while talks are currently underway to add Vodafone and Brightstar to the list. The UK alone has seen it make £1 million in revenue and ship over 100,000 products, with a target to increase these figures to £2.3 million and 240,000 respectively.

Massive growth

CG Mobile international sales manager Luke Ladyman said: “CG Mobile is expanding globally and we are looking to grow further from the UK and Europe where we already have a strong presence. Our office in Miami will handle our expansion in North America and show our intent to grow there.

“We experienced massive growth throughout the last year internationally, so it’s only natural we’d open a new base to give us a better reach into other growing markets. This can help us hit our targets.”