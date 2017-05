Edit Themes

Accessories manufacturer’s products now sold in more than 15,000 individual outlets throughout the UK

Gusto Telecom has penned a double retail deal with Argos and Asda that will see its products sold in more than 1,000 additional stores throughout the UK.

The Banbury-based accessories manufacturer has signed its first agreement with Sainsbury’s subsidiary Argos for it to stock a range of power banks in 800 stores, as well as online and within its new product catalogue, which will be released next month.

Expanded product reach

Asda has also agreed to make the company’s Juice brand its lead offering within its mobile accessories range as part of a 12-month deal. Gusto will have a full bay in 77 supermarkets, with a retail presence in a total of 300 locations.

This double deal means that since Gusto’s launch in July 2012, it has expanded its product reach to more than 15,000 individual retail outlets throughout the UK, with high street and online partners including Dixons Carphone, EE, O2, John Lewis, Boots and Sainsbury’s.

Gusto Telecom managing director Joe Bennett also revealed that sales this month are expected to be more than 14 times bigger than the company experienced in May 2013, but declined to provide predicted sales figures.

Brand of choice

“This is further testament to how well our Juice brand continues to sell and be taken on by nationally recognised retailers,” Bennett said.

“They are looking at us to be their brand of choice, with customers attracted by the range of products, high quality and innovative packaging on shop shelves,” he added.

The Juice range consists of mains and in-car chargers, power banks, Bluetooth speakers and Apple Lightning/microUSB cable products sold at retailers in 16 countries, including the UK, Ireland, France, Spain, Sweden and Norway.