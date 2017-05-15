Ingram Micro makes BlackBerry KEYone available to UK reseller partners

Device was first unveiled at Mobile World Congress and went on sale at the end of last month

Ingram Micro has launched the new BlackBerry KEYone smartphone in the UK, making it available to its reseller partners.

It is being launched to market with a fully integrated service portfolio. This will range from IT asset disposition through their BlackBerry ‘Trade In Trade Up’ programme, where devices can be handed back to the distributor by resellers who can receive a rebate off the purchase of a new product.

Ingram Micro is also able to provide “market leading and supply chain management services, fulfilled through its £80 million acquisition of ANOVO in 2015.

The BlackBerry KEYone launched in the UK on April 27 having been first revealed at Mobile World Congress in February. Pricing starts from £499 and is available through Selfridges, Carphone Warehouse and Vodafone.

It comes in an aluminium frame and houses a 4.5-inch screen made from Gorilla Glass 4, along with a QWERTY keyboard, where users are able to assign shortcuts to each key and use it as a trackpad to navigate though menus.

The KEYone includes the DTEK privacy monitoring app that provides users with visibility and control of their device, including what personal information may be shared.

It also features the largest battery ever in a BlackBerry smartphone at 3,505mAh with Qualcomm Quick Charge technology to enable up to 50 per cent charge in around 36 minutes.

Other features include a 12 megapixel rear camera with what Ingram micro has lablled an “industry-leading camera sensor”, along with an eight megapixel front snapper with fixed focus and LCD flash.

Rave reviews

Ingram Micro Mobility general manager Matt Bramwell said: “This is a continuation of our highly successful relationship with the team and we are looking forward to the next exciting chapter in their journey.

“The device has received rave reviews from partners and we are anticipating a great launch. Our mobile and IT sales teams are all geared up for launch and are already taking pre-orders.”

BlackBerry Mobile UK country manager Jonathan Young added: “Customers who are looking for a highly desirable yet reliable, durable device with a strong display that won’t crack easily and that packs enough battery life to get through a busy day will love KEYone.

“We will be working with Ingram Micro in the UK to ensure that our partners have all the support they need to inform customers about the benefits of the new BlackBerry KEYone and drive their sales.”