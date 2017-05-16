DMSL: Broadband providers need to “step up”

Broadband connectivity and hosted voice services distributor DMSL has demanded broadband providers to “step up” and provide businesses with needed faster broadband speeds.

This is following Virgin Media Business launching Voom Fibre business broadband service in May, which offers speeds up to 350Mbps. On the back of this announcement DMSL said “it is possible to deliver faster services and [we] want to see other providers respond”.

According to Ofcom around 11 per cent of small businesses in the UK want to upgrade communications services or acquire fresh ones in the next 12 months.

BT, Plusnet and TalkTalk offer businesses download speeds of up to 76Mbps in respective packages. For comparison, Ofcom stated the average household broadband speed was 28Mbps in 2016.

Laying the gauntlet

DMSL managing director John Carter (pictured) said: “Virgin Media Business has laid down the gauntlet to its rivals by offering a service that it says should deliver 200Mbps minimum download speeds to most customers, with many getting the full 350Mbps, and we applaud it for doing so. We’d now like to see other broadband providers responding with similar high-speed offers.

“There is no question that the desire from business is out there. Cloud, mobility and hosted voice are all growing fast and demand for high speed services is reaching fever pitch.

“Most businesses would like to move up to ultra-fast speeds but can’t because they are not in an area covered by faster services. Or they think that what they have got is the best they can get. We need better coverage and we need higher speed services like Voom Fibre, and we need them now.”