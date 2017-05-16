EE customers hit with 4G outage throughout UK

Outage arose in major cities including London, Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff and Glasgow

Thousands of EE customers reported the operator’s 4G network went down across the UK this morning (May 16).

The outage arose in major cities across the UK including London, Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff and Glasgow.

Other cities to experience the outage were: Leicester, Leeds, Sheffield, Hull, Nottingham, Middlesbrough, and Swansea.

Users were met with the message: ‘Could not activate mobile data network: PDP authentication failure’.

Services for voice, text and 3G were unaffected according to an EE spokesman. However, some customers did lose their 3G connection.

Hi @EE! Haven’t been able to connect to 3G all morning. Error message “Could not connect to mobile network data. PDP authentication failure” — Susan Yan Mach (@SusanYanMach) May 16, 2017

The operator said in a statement: “We had a data issue affecting some internet services for some of our customers on 4G. Phone calls and text messages were unaffected, and some internet services continued to work as usual. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”