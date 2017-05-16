Exertis annual revenues increase to £2.6 billion

Operating profit for the company also grew from £35.1 million to £41.1 million

Exertis has seen its annual revenues for the three months ending March 31 increase from £2.4 billion to £2.6 billion.

Growth was attributed to its £38 million acquisition of IT specialist Hammer Holdings, which added £155 million in turnover.

The Basingstoke-based distributor, part of DCC Group, also saw its operating profits increase from £35.1 million to £41.1 million over the course of the 12 month period. Expenditure on all of the company’s acquisitions over the period totalled £64.2 million.

DCC Group chief executive Tommy Breen said: “I am very pleased to report that the year ended 31 March 2017 has been a strong year of growth and development for DCC.

“The results reflect the continued successful execution of our strategy in significantly growing our operating profits, converting those profits into cash and re-deploying capital into our Energy, Healthcare and Technology businesses.

“The Group continues to have the ambition, capacity and opportunity for further development. We expect that the coming year will be another year of profit growth and development for DCC.”

