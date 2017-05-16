HTC unveils U11 flagship smartphone

It will retail for £649.99 from June



HTC has taken the wraps off its latest flagship smartphone the HTC U11.

The U11 will retail for £649.99 from June and will be available at Carphone Warehouse, EE, O2, Amazon, Very.co.uk, Argos and other online merchants.

The U11 will feature in four colours in a chrome finish: amazing silver, sapphire blue, ice black and solar red. Solar red will be released a week after launch.

A 3.5mm headphone jack will not feature in the U11, HTC will be providing a free headphone adapter which connects via the USB type-C port. HTC U Sonic earphones will also be given free in the box.

The smartphone has a 3D glass body and features a 5.5-inch QHD screen. The screen has ‘edge sense’ a software feature where users can squeeze the bottom half of the screen to launch apps and take photos one-handed.

The latest device sees HTC push artificial intelligence, with the inclusion of an ‘industry first’ packing Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant into the software. Alexa will be available in the UK, US and Germany versions of the U11.

The U11 will have ‘BoomSound’ dual front facing speakers, a feature that saw its debut in the HTC M7. Four microphones surround the device in what the firm calls ‘3D audio’ to offer clear voice recording.

A 12 megapixel main camera is in tow and features HDR and quick autofocus. The front-facing snapper is a larger 16 megapixels with HDR and back illuminated sensor. It can be controlled via voice to take photos.

Powering the device is a Snapdragon 835, 2.45GHz octa-core processor. Accompanying is 4GB of RAM with 64GB internal memory, or 6GB of RAM with the 128GB model.

Other features include IP67 dust and water-resistance, CAT 16 rating and a 3,000mAh battery. HTC claim the battery will last an entire day with just 30 minutes of charge.