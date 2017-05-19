BT Sport giving away free VR headsets ahead of Champions League final

Fans can register for the free headset form the BT Shop online from today or EE stores across the UK from May 23

BT Sport is giving away free virtual reality (VR) Google Cardboard headsets to football fans before the UEFA Champions League final on June 3.

The final will take place in Cardiff at The National Stadium of Wales, between Juventus and Real Madrid.

The operator will also be giving them away at London Waterloo and Liverpool Street, and Birmingham New Street stations a day before the final (June 2). The headsets will also be available at the BT Sport stand in the UEFA Champions Village in Cardiff Bay across the weekend of the final.

This will be the first ever Champions League final available for 360 degree viewing. YouTube and the new BT Sport VR app will allow users to watch the match in the VR view.

BT Sport will be filming the match using 360 degree cameras, to give football fans the feeling “as if they were pitch-side or sitting in the crowd”.

BT consumer managing director Pete Oliver said: “This is the biggest club football match in world football and fans and viewers will be able to experience it on BT Sport in the most innovative and exciting way as the two footballing giants Juventus and Real Madrid take on each other for European glory.”

“We believe that VR can offer our viewers an immersive second screen view which will enhance our coverage. We’re excited to be broadcasting what we believe to be the biggest multi-camera live 360 degree sporting event ever for the first time to our customers.”