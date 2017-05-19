Carphone to sell Nokia 3310 a day earlier

Only to those that pre-ordered. General sale begins May 24, priced at £49

Carphone Warehouse will sell the Nokia 3310 feature phone a day earlier (May 23) to those that pre-ordered.

HMD Global announced last week (May 10) the upgraded Nokia 3310 will go on sale in the UK from May 24.

Vodafone has also been confirmed to stock it, priced at £49. It will be available in four colours: red and yellow (gloss finish); as well as blue and grey (matte finish).

HMD Global unveiled the nostalgic feature phone at Mobile World Congress in February, the manufacturer entered a 10-year licensing deal with Nokia last May.

It features a 2.4-inch colour screen with QWERTY keypad, two megapixel camera with LED flash and microSD card support of up to 32GB. The 1,200mAh battery boasts 22-hours of talk time and lasts a month in standby.

Carphone Warehouse buying director Andrew Wilson said: “We’ve had a phenomenal response to the launch of the Nokia 3310 and customers who pre-registered with Carphone Warehouse will have the opportunity to be the first to get their hands on the device as stock at launch is limited.

“On May 24 we’re hosting a special event at our 262 Oxford Street store where customers will also be able to buy the Nokia 3310. More details coming soon as we approach one of the most anticipated launches of the year.”