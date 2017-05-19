EE: A quarter of Brits aren’t in the country when ‘Working from Home’

Independent poll found that a third of Brits are more likely to work further from home if they can use their UK allowance abroad

EE has found that nearly a quarter of Brits have given the impression that they are working from home when they are not even in the country.

An independent poll found that nearly 23 per cent of those questioned admitted to being caught out when video conferencing with a third accidentally giving their location away.

One in ten also said that they didn’t get dressed when working from home, opting instead to stay in bed when they were supposed to be in the office.

30 per cent of those questioned said that they have told the office they were working from home when, in fact, they were working remotely on a European City break with 65 per cent agreeing that a European break is the idea place to go when the office thinks they are working from home.

EE managing director of marketing Max Taylor said: “Mobile technology has meant that working from home has never been more popular.

“With 4GEE Max plans, it’s the same cost whether you’re using your mobile phones in Staines-Upon-Thames or in front of the Sydney Opera House.”