UK Online sales up 14 pc year-on-year

Annual smartphone growth was up 49.6 per cent compared to 0.9 per cent growth for tablets

Online sales in the UK increased by 14 per cent last month when compared to the same period in 2015.

Findings of the IMRG Capgemini e-Retail Sales Index also showed how smartphone sales grew by nearly fifty per cent compared to the 0.9 per cent growth that tablets saw.

The increase in online sales compared to April last year was mainly attributed to the timing of Easter which fell last month this year but in March last year.

Individual sales grew marginally over April for smartphones (+£1.62) and fell away for tablet (-£2.63) but the overall spend on tablets was higher than smartphones coming in at £197 and £187 respectively.