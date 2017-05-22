Assurant appoints M&S boss as non-executive director

Colin Kersley has over 40 years experience in financial services including senior roles at HSBC bank and recently as CEO of Marks & Spencer bank

Assurant has today (May 22) appointed Colin Kersley as a non-executive director to its UK board of directors, which leads its European operation.

Kersley’s appointment is subject to approval from the Prudential Regulation Authority and Financial Conduct Authority. He will also chair the audit, risk and compliance committee.

He has over 40 years experience in financial services including senior roles at HSBC bank and recently as CEO of Marks & Spencer bank, where he where he devised and implemented the strategy to convert the credit card company into a fully operating bank.

Assurant Europe president and CEO Andy Morris said: “As technology rapidly advances, we are continually evolving our products and services to meet the changing needs of consumers while continuing to offer flexibility and innovation to our clients. Colin’s immense knowledge and business experience will be an invaluable addition to the team.”

Kersley added: “My objective is to work with the board and executive team to exceed customers’ expectations on the quality and level of service that Assurant provides. My prior experience in the retail and financial services space will allow me to provide valuable insight and support Assurant’s focus on placing customers at the heart of the business.”