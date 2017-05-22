Exclusive: operators concerned over mast deployment regulation

The UK’s four mobile operators have warned changes to laws on mast deployment have not been “game changing” and more needs to be done to improve coverage.

Their remarks come more than two years after a landmark deal with the coalition government was signed to eliminate ‘not spots’ by boosting national coverage from 69 per cent to 90 per cent. A deadline of 2017 was set, however, operators agreed at the time that mast numbers must rise from 27,500 to 40,000.