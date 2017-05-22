HighSpeedOffice wins Rugby Council contract

The London-based firm will provide the West Midlands council with fixed lines, internet access, SIP trunks and wide area network (WAN) capabilities

Converged communications provider HighSpeedOffice (hSo) has won a five-year contract with Rugby Borough Council, boosting its public sector portfolio.

The London-based firm will provide the West Midlands council with fixed lines, internet access, SIP trunks and wide area network (WAN) capabilities.

It is providing 700 direct dial-in numbers (DDIs) to Rugby Council’s 530 staff. The WAN includes multi-protocol label switching (MPLS), which offers core resilience and higher bandwidth with the ability to scale upwards if required.

Customisable portal

The tender process had a scoring criteria based on price and quality. According to managing director Chris Evans (pictured), its customisable portal, allowing customers to log usage and report errors aided the firm’s bid.

This marks a fifth public sector signing for hSo. It secured Companies House and Taunton Deane Borough Council in January and February respectively.

It also serves the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority, and child services firm Cafcass.

Great fit

“We had a great relationship with Rugby Council and we knew we were a great fit for them,” said Evans. “They were incredibly easy to work with when it came to identifying the areas where we could help them drive cost efficiencies.”

Rugby Borough Council corporate ICT manager Andy Singleton added: “hSo’s ability to successfully deal with major infrastructure vendors on our behalf has vastly reduced the workload on an already over-stretched ICT team.”