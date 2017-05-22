Sony XZ Premium pre-orders open

EE and Carphone Warehouse will sell the Xperia XZ Premium from June 2. Prepaid price is £649.99 from Carphone



Pre-orders for the Xperia XZ Premium is live from today (May 22) at EE and Carphone Warehouse.

Vodafone has confirmed to stock the smartphone with pre-orders yet to open. Carphone is offering the handset prepaid for £649.99, its recommended deal on Vodafone is £40 per month with 16GB of data, unlimited calls and text, with £69.99 upfront.

EE is on offer for £52.99 per month with 25GB of data, unlimited calls and text, with £9.99 upfront. On this plan customers can use the tariff in Europe plus five extra destinations and receive Wi-Fi and 4G calling.

Colour options include: luminous chrome and deepsea black on the glass body. Bronze pink (pictured) will be available later in June.

Specs

The Xperia XZ Premium has a 5.5-inch, 4K HDR display usually built into high-end televisions, the first smartphone in the world to implement the technology.

Android 7 Nougat will run straight from the box with no update needed.

Powering the smartphone is a 2.45GHz octa-core processor (Snapdragon 835) included with 4GB of RAM. The chipset boasts theoretical download speeds of 1Gbps making it capable of downloading high definition videos in seconds.

It also packs a 3,230mAh battery with Quick Charging 3.0 via USB type-C and a side mounted fingerprint sensor.

The rear camera is 19 megapixels with optical image stabilisation and LED flash. Accompanying is a 13 megapixel front camera with a f/2.0 aperture lens for better low-light photography.