Huawei unveils MateBook trio

Shipping begins in summer and available in Q3 this year, with price ranging from €999 (£864) – €1,399 (£1,210)

Huawei has launched a trio of MateBook laptops and 2-in-1 devices today (May 23), refreshing the MateBook series launched last year.

UK pricing is to be confirmed for the three devices but will range between €999 (£864) – €1,399 (£1,210). This is the second range launch for the MateBook series, last year Huawei gave the MateBook 2-in1 its debut at Mobile World Congress.

MateBook X

The MateBook (above) will be available in gold, grey and rose gold.

Prices start from €1,399 (£1209) – Intel i5/8GB RAM/256GB SSD storage, €1599 (£1,382) – Intel i5/8GB RAM/512GB SSD storage, €1699 (£1469) – Intel i7/8GB RAM/512GB SSD storage.

The MateBook X is the top-end of the trio measuring at 13-inches and powered by seventh generation Intel Core i7 or i5 processors. It boasts an 88 per cent screen-to-body ratio and 4.4mm bezels. The 2K display is made of Corning Gorilla Glass

Other features include a fingerprint sensor, 41.4Wh battery and Dolby Atmos Sound System.

MateBook E

The MateBook E will feature in blue, brown and pink.

Prices start from: €999 (£863) – Intel M3/4GB/128GB SSD storage, €1,199 (£1,036) – Intel i5/4GB/256GB SSD storage, €1,299 (£1,123) – Intel i5/8GB/256GB SSD storage

The MateBook E 2-in-1 closely resemble the MateBook from last year as it can be detached from the keyboard to function as a tablet. The keyboard can hinge that can be adjusted up to 160 degrees. It is powered by Intel M and i5 series processors.

Other features include a 33.7Wh battery, fingerprint sensor and MateDock 2 and MatePen compatibility.

MateBook D

The MateBook D will feature in grey, champagne gold and blue.

Pricing: €799 (£690) – Intel i5/8GB RAM/1TB HDD storage, €899 (£777) – Intel i5/8GB RAM/128GB SSD storage, €999 (£863) – Intel i7/8GB RAM/128GB SSD storage.

Its a 15.6-inch aluminium notebook measruing 16.9mm in thickness with 6.2mm bezels and an 83 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

Other features include a 43.3Wh battery and a NVIDIA GeForce 940MX graphics card.

Huawei Consumer Business Group CEO Richard Yu said: “MateBook X and D are the first devices that feature the impressive Dolby Atmos Sound System. Perfectly complimenting our smartphones, wearables and smart IoT solutions, the groundbreaking MateBook X, MateBook D and MateBook E meet our consumers’ vision for a complete, connected digital world.