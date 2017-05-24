Dixons Carphone see a 9pc increase in year-on-year growth

The technology retailer also saw revenues grow 4 per cent over the forth quarter in 2016

Dixons Carphone has announced its yearly and forth quarterly figures, seeing growth over both periods.

In the UK and Ireland, yearly revenues were up for the year two per cent but dropped one per sent through the quarter.

Strong performance in the electrical sector offset a ‘tough’ year for the mobile side of the company with product issues, limited supply and a shift to SIM only behind unfavourable performance.

Outside of the UK, revenues were up 20 per cent in the Nordics and Southern Europe throughout the year, with Dixons Carphone seeing strong performance in Greece and Spain in particular.

Dixons Carphone chief executive Seb James said: “Despite a lively political backdrop, we have been able to continue to grow our business and maintain very high levels of customer satisfaction across the group.

“Our full year like-for-like sales of four per cent for the year is pleasing across the group; in the last quarter, sales in the UK & Ireland were – especially in phone – impacted by the later launch of the iconic Samsung S8.

“Given our performance despite this headwind, our view is that the UK consumer continues to be active in the market, but we anticipate no let-up in their view that price and service are critical factors in deciding where to shop.”