Pure Telecom signs with McNicholas for biggest customer win ever

B2B dealer will provide company with 1,800 handsets and mobile device management software

Pure Telecom has won a three-year contract with UK infrastructure provider McNicholas – marking its biggest new customer in its 11 year history.

The Shrewsbury-based B2B dealer will supply 1,800 mobile devices on the O2 network, along with mobile device management software during the initial stage of the contract.

Pure Telecom, which was successful in winning the agreement following a tender process that included all major mobile networks, won the deal directly from Vodafone, which had managed the account for the past 15 years.

As a result, the O2 Direct Partner will launch a recruitment drive to maintain high levels of service to the new client – adding a number of employees to the 18 people it currently employs at its head office in the Shropshire town.

Milestone

Pure Telecom managing director Matt Sandford (pictured) said: “This is a very important milestone for our business.

“Our team has built a positive relationship with McNicholas and the initial planning and delivery of the rollout has been very smooth. I am very proud of this success – it is an endorsement of Pure Telecom’s professionalism and expertise.”

McNicholas, which is headquartered in Elstree, Hertfordshire, is a leading provider to the UK’s multi-utility, telecoms, gas, power, water, renewable energy and rail sectors, delivering infrastructure solutions to blue chip customers for more than 65 years. It has a current order book of circa £1 billion.

Attractive proposition

The company’s CEO Barry McNicholas said Pure Telecom and its mobile network operator partner O2 clinched the contract because they presented the most attractive deal and was especially impressed with their planning and implementation of it.

“Our telecoms infrastructure is massively important to the success and running of the business,” he said.

“Having been with our previous supplier Vodafone for over 15 years we needed to be extremely thorough in our selection process and were delighted with how Pure Telecom and O2 have delivered a very attractive proposition, managed their way through the tendering process, planning and most recently implementation with minimum impact on day-to-day operations.”