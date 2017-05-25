EE named best network in London but rivals close in

EE was the winner in overall performance, network reliability and data performance, but did not register for call performance

EE is the best network in London sweeping three category awards in the process while O2 ranked in only one.

RootMetrics carried out its latest test across the ‘London Large Urban Zones’ (see map) testing the major networks in multiple categories for the first half of 2017.

It’s a consecutive win for EE, the network bagged the title for the second half of 2016.

EE also leapt to first place from last in call connection time, from nine seconds to three seconds – rivals hover around six to seven seconds.

However it is the first time in three years the network failed to register a win in call performance.

RootMetrics senior director Scott Stonham said: “They recently rolled out 4G Calling which is a very complicated and difficult and perhaps it affected their score in that category this time around”.

On O2’s lack of presence in the test Stonham said: “We’re seeing less 4G in the area we cover with O2 and we see generally there’s less reliability, reliability issues that are bringing them back in the stats”.

Awards

Network reliability was shared between EE, Three and Vodafone. Call performance was split between Three and Vodafone, while O2 chalked a solitary win in text performance shared with EE.

However, O2’s rate of mobile-to-landline blocked calls increased from 0.6 per cent to 2.8 per cent. EE saw its rate increase from 0.5 per cent to 1.6 per cent.

Despite the category wins, ‘RootScores’ reveal Vodafone and Three are respectively gaining on EE (see chart below).